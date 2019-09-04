Home

McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 838-4040
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
Service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
Betty Ann Hutton Notice
Betty Ann Hutton, age 87, of Spring, TX, formerly of Bel Air, MD, passed away on August 27, 2019 at her home. Born in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late James LeRoy and Mary Catherine (Slade) Hanna and wife of the late Walter Preston Hutton Jr. She drove a school bus and worked as a waitress in her younger days. She enjoyed flower gardening and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Hutton is survived by her daughters, Deborah (Larry) Windle of Bel Air, Catherine Y. (Darryl) Miller of Spring, TX and Barbara (Dino) Stanford; son, Richard Hutton of The Woodlands, TX; grandchildren, Brian Pickle, Brandi Haas, Christina Cottrell, Christopher, Randy, Brett & Kylie Hutton, Rachel Mutter and Dustin Stanford; great-grandchildren, Braden Pickle, Reagan & Rowan Cottrell, Branson Schneider, Tynlie Haas, Aydan & Evan Stanford and Mariah Mutter.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Carol Webster.

Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD on Friday, September 6, 2019, from 11 am – 1 pm with services following at 1 pm. Interment will take place in Bel Air Memorial Gardens.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 4, 2019
