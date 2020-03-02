Home

Eline Funeral Home
11824 Reisterstown Rd
Reisterstown, MD 21136
410-833-1414
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Reisterstown United Methodist Church
246 Main Street
Reisterstown, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Betty Bogert

Betty Bogert Notice
On March 1, 2020, Betty Agnes Bogert (nee Rohrbaugh) of Reisterstown, wife of the late George Henry Bogert. Mother of Dean, Douglas and Daryl Bogert. Also survived by 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Friends may call at Eline Funeral Home 11824 Reisterstown Road (at Franklin Blvd.) on Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9pm and on Wednesday from 9-10am at the Reisterstown United Methodist Church 246 Main Street, Reisterstown. Funeral Services will begin at 10am. Interment Loudon Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.ElineFuneralHome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 2, 2020
