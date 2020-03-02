|
|
On March 1, 2020, Betty Agnes Bogert (nee Rohrbaugh) of Reisterstown, wife of the late George Henry Bogert. Mother of Dean, Douglas and Daryl Bogert. Also survived by 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Friends may call at Eline Funeral Home 11824 Reisterstown Road (at Franklin Blvd.) on Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9pm and on Wednesday from 9-10am at the Reisterstown United Methodist Church 246 Main Street, Reisterstown. Funeral Services will begin at 10am. Interment Loudon Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.ElineFuneralHome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 2, 2020