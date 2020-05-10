Betty Brannan
Betty O. Brannan (nee Ovelgone) of Baltimore, MD, passed away on May 5, 2020, at the age of 88. She is survived by her five children, Hugh J. Brannan, III, Virginia Jonczak, Laura Gorin, Sarah Pedroni, and Hamilton Brannan, eleven grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh J. Brannan, Jr. and parents Reva and Henry Ovelgone.

Betty enjoyed a wonderful life full of love and laughs.

The family will hold a memorial service at a later date. Contributions in Betty's memory may be sent to The Maryland Food Bank (mdfoodbank.org) at 2200 Halethorpe Farms Road, Baltimore, MD 21227.

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
