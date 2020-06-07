Betty H. Brunck of Sykesville, MD, passed peacefully on Thursday June 4, 2020 at Fairhaven Retirement Community, Sykesville, MD. She was the loving wife of Clarence W. Brunck with whom she shared sixty years of marriage.
Born May 25, 1932 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Katherine (Hasel) Jenkins. Betty graduated from Eastern High School in Baltimore. She worked briefly at the Social Securitiy Administration where she met her husband.
In addition to her husband, Betty is survived by her daughter Debbie Wixted and husband Joe and grandchildren Emily and Audrey, of Sykesville, MD.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made in Betty's name to the Alzheimer's Association.
In keeping with Betty's wishes, there will be no funeral services.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 7, 2020.