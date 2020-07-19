1/
Betty Canapp Owen
Betty Canapp Owen went home to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 14, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Owen, Jr.; Parents Gladys and Orville Canapp; Brothers Marvin, Ted, & Dickie Canapp; Sister Darlene Slater-Godshall. She leaves behind her daughters Kathleen Lingenfelder (Ron) and Renee Gowland (John); Brother Thomas Canapp (Charlotte); Grandchildren Katie Bullion (Glenn), Ashley N. Gowland and J. Adam Gowland; Great-Grandchild Glenn P. Bullion III, and several other devoted family members and friends.

A graveside service will be held at New Cathedral Cemetery on Tuesday at 12 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sunshine Ministries Inc., PO Box 35, Kingsville, Md. 21087.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Graveside service
12:00 PM
New Cathedral Cemetery
