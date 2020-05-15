Betty Virginia Coe, of Edgewood, MD, passed away on May 10, 2020. She was 85.
Ms. Coe was born in Martinsburg, West Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Sadie and Allen Carpenter, loving mother of Sonya Nicewander of Gilbert, AZ, Sidra Coe, of Edgewood, MD, and the late Susan Cledenin and the late Sandra Rice. She was the grandmother of Herbert Baldwin, Jr., Bobby, and Brandon Nicewander, Tawni McCracken, Brady Thompson and was predeceased by two grandchildren, Jeremy Nicewander and Melissa Fulmer. Ms. Coe was the great-grandmother Calleigh, Carter, and Draden Nicewander and Jemma and Jaylee McCracken. She was also predeceased by 2 brothers and 3 sisters.
Ms. Coe retired from Cello Corporation, in Havre de Grace, MD. She enjoyed detailed coloring, ceramics and was an avid reader.
A Celebration of Life will be held on a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH, 45250-0301.
Online condolences may be made to www.zellmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 15, 2020.