|
|
On Wednesday, August 28, 2019, Betty J. (nee Robinson) Crowe, resident of Augsburg Lutheran Home, age 92. Beloved wife of the late Glenn H. Crowe, devoted mother of Doug Crowe (Ann) and Dan Crowe (Kelly); dear sister of the late George Robinson and the late Glenn Robinson; loving grandmother of Katherine Boyce (Sean), Peter Crowe (Sarah), Glenn Crowe and David Crowe (Sarah); proud great grandmother of Norah, Riley and Jack Crowe.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Augsburg Lutheran Home, 6881 Campfield Rd., Gwynn Oak, MD 21207 on Thursday, September 12 beginning at 10 AM. Inurnment will take place in Louisiana at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please remember Betty with memorial contributions to the Mt. Carmel Animal Hospital, Attn: Barbara – OLTB Fund, 16904 York Rd., Monkton, MD 21111. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 10, 2019