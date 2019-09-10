Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-8720
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Augsburg Lutheran Home
6881 Campfield Rd.
Gwynn Oak, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Crowe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Crowe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Crowe Notice
On Wednesday, August 28, 2019, Betty J. (nee Robinson) Crowe, resident of Augsburg Lutheran Home, age 92. Beloved wife of the late Glenn H. Crowe, devoted mother of Doug Crowe (Ann) and Dan Crowe (Kelly); dear sister of the late George Robinson and the late Glenn Robinson; loving grandmother of Katherine Boyce (Sean), Peter Crowe (Sarah), Glenn Crowe and David Crowe (Sarah); proud great grandmother of Norah, Riley and Jack Crowe.

A Memorial Service will be held at the Augsburg Lutheran Home, 6881 Campfield Rd., Gwynn Oak, MD 21207 on Thursday, September 12 beginning at 10 AM. Inurnment will take place in Louisiana at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please remember Betty with memorial contributions to the Mt. Carmel Animal Hospital, Attn: Barbara – OLTB Fund, 16904 York Rd., Monkton, MD 21111. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now