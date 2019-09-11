|
Betty Dillon, age 83, of Fallston, MD passed away peacefully on September 7, 2019 at the Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, MD. Born in Ady, MD, she was the last remaining of 17 children of the late Gordon and Nannie (Blevins) Ball. Through the years she worked at the Maryland School for the Blind, The Bendix Corporation, and most recently The Bel Air Auto Auction over 30 years. A beloved daughter, sister, aunt, neighbor, and friend she spent her years caring for others.
Mrs. Dillon is survived by her husband, Bennett R. Dillon Jr. and her sons, Steve of Lilburn, GA, and Randy of Philadelphia, PA.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home at Fallston United Methodist Church, Fallston, MD on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 11 AM-1 PM with a formal memorial service beginning promptly at 1 pm.
Contributions may be made to: Fallston United Methodist Church (FUMC), 1509 Fallston Rd, Fallston, MD 21047.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 11, 2019