Betty Dora Alperstein
On May 30, 2020, Betty Dora Alperstein passed away at the age of 92. She was predeceased by her husband of almost fifty years, Benjamin "Benny" Alperstein, and her brother Robert "Bob" Hall.

Betty was born in Buffalo, New York. She moved to Baltimore as a child, and eventually relocated to Chevy Chase, Maryland with Benny, where they spent many years, making countless friends along the way. Betty was an incredibly loving wife, a wonderful, caring aunt, and a devoted friend. She was also a passionate supporter of the University of Maryland and its athletics department, and a very loyal Terps fan. She is survived by her beloved nieces, nephews, and friends, who will miss her very much.

Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Sinai Hospital Department of Radiology, c/o Development, 2401 West Belvedere Avenue Baltimore, MD. 21215.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
