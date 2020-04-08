Home

Betty F. Snedegar Dudek, 75, of Aberdeen, MD died at home on March 30,2020. She was born in Greenbriar County, WVA. She was preceeded in death by her husband, Stanley J Dudek, her parents, Virgil and Reta Snedegar and a sister, Cathy Marcello. She is survived by her 4 children, Emily O'Donley and son-in-law Kent of Bel Air, Allen J. of Aberdeen, Stanley J, Jr. of York, PA and Steven H. of Kingsport, TN, 3 grandchildren, 4 grt-grandchildren, and neices/nephews, 2 sisters & 3 brothers. She retired from HC Public Schools, and Cooks Auto. She was a member of Jehovah's Witnesses for over 55 years. Betty was a loving person who enjoyed fishing, dancing, music, and her pets. A Memorial service will be arrg at a later date
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 8, 2020
