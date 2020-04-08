|
|
Betty F. Snedegar Dudek, 75, of Aberdeen, MD died at home on March 30,2020. She was born in Greenbriar County, WVA. She was preceeded in death by her husband, Stanley J Dudek, her parents, Virgil and Reta Snedegar and a sister, Cathy Marcello. She is survived by her 4 children, Emily O'Donley and son-in-law Kent of Bel Air, Allen J. of Aberdeen, Stanley J, Jr. of York, PA and Steven H. of Kingsport, TN, 3 grandchildren, 4 grt-grandchildren, and neices/nephews, 2 sisters & 3 brothers. She retired from HC Public Schools, and Cooks Auto. She was a member of Jehovah's Witnesses for over 55 years. Betty was a loving person who enjoyed fishing, dancing, music, and her pets. A Memorial service will be arrg at a later date
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 8, 2020