Betty Duncan Luznar, 90, of Ormond Beach, Florida passed away peacefully on January 29, 2020. She was born in Bel Air, Maryland to Flake and Gertrude Duncan.
Survivors include her children, Karen of Tampa, Florida, Betsy of Boston, Massachusetts, Edward of Arlington, Texas, Cheryl of Seattle, Washington, Timothy of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, and William of Flower Mound, Texas, and by 10 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward, her son, Gary, and siblings Peggy Grogan, Virginia Wiles, Mary Podkul, Jay Duncan, and Rev. Thomas Duncan. Arrangements are under the care of Cardwell-Baggett & Summers Funeral Home. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.cardwellfuneral.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 7, 2020