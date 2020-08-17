Betty Ensor

On August 15, 2020 Betty Sullivan Ensor of Owings Mills passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late Raymond E. Ensor. Sister of William D. and Lloyd R. Sullivan and aunt of numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, 3-5 & 7-9pm at Eline Funeral Home, 11824 Reisterstown Road, Reisterstown, MD. Service and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Reisterstown United Methodist Church, 246 Main Street, Reisterstown, MD 21136. Online condolences may be made at www.ElineFuneralHome.com