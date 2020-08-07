Betty Mae Simmons Fayer, age 85 of Oneida, TN, formerly of Perryville, MD, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 2, 2020. She was born on July 31, 1934 in Elkton, MD, to the late Ellis Charles and Ruth Amelia Margaret Veasey Simmons.Betty led a very active life. When she was a senior in high school, she became President of her class. After becoming a wife and mother, she became involved in the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 135 of Perryville, MD, and has been a member for over 60 years.She joined the Auxiliary to the Perryville Fire Company in January 1959 and has received the President's Award and numerous Certificates of Appreciation. She was inducted into the Cecil County Auxiliary Hall of Fame in September 2013.In the 1970s, she was a Den Mother for Cub Scout Pack 144 and had a fundraiser for Boy Scout Troop 144 when her husband was Scoutmaster. Also, in 1969, she helped establish the Perryville Little League Auxiliary and served as President for three years. During this time, the Perryville Little League field was built behind the Town Hall.Later in life, she became a member of Eastern Star Chapter 27 in Havre de Grace. After becoming a Christian in 1993, she became very active in the Perryville United Methodist Church serving as Lay Leader, President of the United Methodist Women, on the Administrative Council, Pastor/Parish Relations Committee, Finance Committee and volunteered occasionally in the office.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by James T. Fayer, Jr., her husband of more than 60 years; her eldest son, Joseph Fayer; her sister, Barbara Shivery; brother-in-law, Herbert Shivery; her half-sister, Linda Henderson; and great, great grandson, Braelen Owens.Mrs. Fayer is survived by her children, Thomas of Minneapolis, MN, Michael (Donna) of Oneida, TN, Steven of Oneida, TN, David of Port Deposit, MD, Russell (Linda) of Gettysburg, PA, Mark (Sally) of Perryville, MD, Keith of Wytheville, VA; 17 grandchildren; 33 great grandchildren; 6 great, great grandchildren; niece, Donna Walters (Tom); nephews, Herbert Shivery, Jr. (Nancy) and Charles Shivery; and many other relatives and friends.A memorial service will be held at the Community Fire Company of Perryville, MD, Inc., 900 Principio Furnace Road at 2 PM on August 15th. To comply with current standards for the pandemic masks will be required. Please RSVP to emt649@hotmail.com or davidfayer57@gmail.com or 410-652-0922 and leave a message.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Perryville United Methodist Church Memorial Fund in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD