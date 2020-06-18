Betty Gilbert
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Arlene Gilbert, age 87, of Laurel, MD, passed away on June 3, 2020. Born on Dec 15, 1932 in Meadville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Lewis and Edna Ensminger and the beloved wife of the late Chapman Gilbert.

Betty was a caring and selfless person whose greatest pleasure in life was spending time with her family and helping others. She took her family on site-seeing trips, taught them arts and crafts, attended the many events the children and grandchildren participated in, and held many sleepovers. She enjoyed a variety of arts throughout her life: painting, ceramics, crochet, and cross-stitch; and often gifted her artworks to family and friends.

Surviving are her children: Linda Hogue and husband Donald; Dawn McBrien and husband Gregory; Chapman "Chuck" Gilbert and wife Carol; and John Gilbert; 8 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings: brothers Lewis Ensminger, Jr and Harold Ensminger; sisters Phyllis Stumbaugh and Esther Barden; and half-sister Louise Ensminger Foster. Services and interment are private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 15, 2020
My condolences to the family. I am very sorry for your loss. May you receive strength and peace from God. Romans 15:13
B P
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved