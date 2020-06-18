Betty Arlene Gilbert, age 87, of Laurel, MD, passed away on June 3, 2020. Born on Dec 15, 1932 in Meadville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Lewis and Edna Ensminger and the beloved wife of the late Chapman Gilbert.



Betty was a caring and selfless person whose greatest pleasure in life was spending time with her family and helping others. She took her family on site-seeing trips, taught them arts and crafts, attended the many events the children and grandchildren participated in, and held many sleepovers. She enjoyed a variety of arts throughout her life: painting, ceramics, crochet, and cross-stitch; and often gifted her artworks to family and friends.



Surviving are her children: Linda Hogue and husband Donald; Dawn McBrien and husband Gregory; Chapman "Chuck" Gilbert and wife Carol; and John Gilbert; 8 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings: brothers Lewis Ensminger, Jr and Harold Ensminger; sisters Phyllis Stumbaugh and Esther Barden; and half-sister Louise Ensminger Foster. Services and interment are private.



