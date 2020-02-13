|
Gohlinghorst: On February 10, 2020, Betty D., (nee Eubanks), beloved wife of William Gohlinghorst; devoted mother of Thomas Gohlinghorst and wife Andrea Waryasz, Christian M. Gohlinghorst; loving grandmother of Lily, Violet, Beckett and Canon; dear daughter of Bonnie Eubanks; sister of Lillian Eubanks.
Visiting at Lassahn Funeral Home, (Overlea), 7401 Belair Rd. Friday, 3-5 & 7-9 PM. Funeral services will be held at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Saturday 11:00 AM. Interment Parkwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Mid-Atlantic Border Collie Rescue. www.lassahnfuneral homes.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 13, 2020