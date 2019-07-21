|
On July 18, 2019 Betty Stacy Goins (nee Stacy) devoted wife of the late James C. Goins; beloved mother of Timothy Goins and the late David Goins; loving grandmother of Jessica Hack and Travis Goins; cherished great-grandmother of Samuel Hack and Connor Hack. Also predeceased by several brothers and sisters.
A funeral service will be held at the Central Christian Church, 7411 Rossville Blvd., Baltimore, MD 21237 on Tuesday at 11 am. Visiting hours will be held at the Connelly Funeral Home of Essex, 300 Mace Avenue on Monday from 3-5 and 7-9 pm. Entombment at Holly Hill Memorial Gardens.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 21, 2019