Betty H. (Redmond) Heim, 84 of Felton, PA formerly of Baltimore, passed away peacefully at her son's residence in Millsboro, DE on Friday, March 22. She was the beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Heim, Sr. She is survived by her five children, Thomas J. Heim, Jr. and his wife Maria of Felton, PA, Joan M. Sluss and her husband Bill of Perry Hall, MD, Donald E. Heim of Spry, PA, Raymond C. Heim and his wife Valerie of Millsboro, DE and Michael P. Heim, Sr. and his wife Lisa of Felton, PA. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. A service to honor Betty's life will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, March 29 at The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., 104 W. Main St., Dallastown. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Friday and will begin at Noon until the start of the service. Interment to follow in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. www.eberlyfuneralhome.com Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary