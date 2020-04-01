Home

McComas Life Celebration Center - Jarrettsville
1114 Baldwin Mill Road
Jarrettsville, MD 21084
410-692-6000
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 31, 2020
Betty Holmes

Betty Holmes Notice
Betty Holmes, age 85, of Jarrettsville, Maryland passed away on March 26, 2020 at Bel Air Health and Rehabilitation in Bel Air, Maryland. Born in Street, Maryland, she was the daughter of William and Imo Jean (Hulshart) Trout and wife of the late William Holmes. Betty was a member of the United Methodist Women at William Watters U.M. Church and was known for being very caring and compassionate. She enjoyed reading, writing letters to friends, canning vegetables, and baking.

Betty is survived by her son, Gregory (Sharon) Holmes; daughter, Cynthia (Emory) Scarff; grandsons, Jason Holmes, Joshua (Gina) Holmes and Andrew (Mackenzie) Scarff; granddaughters, Amy (Anthony) DeLaHunt and Abby Scarff; great-grandchildren, Elyssa Holmes, Conner Holmes, Elaina Holmes, Aliza Holmes, Jackson DeLaHunt, Chase DeLaHunt and Marcelene Scarff; and brother, Charles Donald Trout.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Eleanor Trout (Ralph) Minton, brother, William Edward Trout, and sister-in-law, June (Donald) Trout.

A private service and interment were held on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 1, 2020
