|
|
Betty Joyce Dorsey, a star of radio and television in Germany since the 1970s and a Baltimore native, passed away March 21st, 2020, at Lorien Mays Chapel in Timonium, Md., due to complications from Parkinson's. She was 74.
Betty was born in 1945 into a working-class musical family of singers and musicians. She and her twin brother Gordon were the youngest of 10 children born to Roger and Catherine Dorsey. By age four Betty was a member of the Children's Choir at Baltimore's Union Memorial Methodist Church. By age 12 she was a featured soloist and appearing on local TV. Betty, two brothers and a family friend began touring as "The Fourmost," a modern jazz vocal quartet.
Betty graduated with honors from Gwynn Falls Park Jr. High and Eastern High School and was summa cum laud from Morgan State College (now University), where she received a Fulbright Scholarship to study in Germany. There she performed at local jazz clubs and embarked on a lifetime singing career, receiving numerous awards and accolades. She wowed German audiences with her stage presence and musical range, from classical to pop to spirituals, and appeared in a hit version of the Gershwin opera "Porgy and Bess" in 1969.
Soon Betty was performing across Europe, recording albums in Germany, Spain, Italy and Bulgaria. She was featured on dozens of radio and TV shows throughout the 1970s, including hosting her own TV show in 1975. She also performed as an actress in German television dramas and movies. During her musical career, she crossed paths with Aretha Franklin, Ella Fitzgerald, Mahalia Jackson and Donna Summer, who once opened for her during a performance.
Betty was married for 20 years to Arthur Prechtl, a German real estate executive, and they shared a home in Trier, Germany, where she was also involved with the German American Society. After her husband's death, she returned to Baltimore in 2013 and resided with her sister Katherine ("Kitty") who cared for her during her long illness.
She was preceded in death by her parents Roger and Catherine Dorsey; and brothers Roger Jr., Robert, Stanley, Gerald, Roland, Avon and Gordon. She is survived by her sister, Katherine (Dorsey) Bacon and her husband Julius, of Baltimore; brother Calvin Dorsey, also of Baltimore; and niece Rhonda (Lokeman) Zieman of California as well as many nieces, nephews, in-laws, a godchild, cousins and friends who blessed her life.
Due to the current international health crisis, the family will forgo a public visitation and funeral service. But condolences may be expressed online by email at [email protected]
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 5, 2020