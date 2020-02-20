Home

Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Hunt's Memorial United Methodist Church
1912 Old Court Rd
Riderwood, MD
View Map

Betty J. Heim

Betty J. Heim Notice
On February 18, 2020, Betty Jane Heim, 91, beloved wife of the late Milton George Heim; devoted mother of Sandra Laziuck (James); loving grandmother of Megan Anecharico (John), and Brett Laziuck (Heather); proud great grandmother of Jack and Sam Anecharico, and Emily and Avery Laziuck.

Friends may call at Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. on Sunday from 1 to 3 pm. A Funeral Service will be held at Hunt's Memorial United Methodist Church, 1912 Old Court Rd, Riderwood, MD 21204, on Monday at 11 am. Interment private. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations may be made to (), or ().
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 20, 2020
