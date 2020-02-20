|
|
On February 18, 2020, Betty Jane Heim, 91, beloved wife of the late Milton George Heim; devoted mother of Sandra Laziuck (James); loving grandmother of Megan Anecharico (John), and Brett Laziuck (Heather); proud great grandmother of Jack and Sam Anecharico, and Emily and Avery Laziuck.
Friends may call at Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. on Sunday from 1 to 3 pm. A Funeral Service will be held at Hunt's Memorial United Methodist Church, 1912 Old Court Rd, Riderwood, MD 21204, on Monday at 11 am. Interment private. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations may be made to (), or ().
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 20, 2020