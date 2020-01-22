|
|
Betty Jeanne Walker, 87, of Glen Burnie, passed away on January 20, 2020. She was born in Hanover, PA to the late Norman and Gladys Wentz. She had the sweetest personality and was an avid dog lover. She retired from C.M. Kemp in Glen Burnie and Rite Aid in Berlin, MD. The family would like to give a special thanks to her caregiver, Patty.
She is survived by her husband, James R. Walker; children, Ryndy (Diane), Bruce (Joan), Barb (Jack- deceased) and Patty; 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Hwy), on Thurs., January 23rd, from 4-7 PM. A graveside service will be held on Fri., 1 PM, at York Road Cemetery in Hanover, PA. For condolences, please
visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 22, 2020