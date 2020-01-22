Home

Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
410-766-7070
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
1:00 PM
York Road Cemetery
Hanover, PA
Betty J. Walker
Betty Jeanne Walker, 87, of Glen Burnie, passed away on January 20, 2020. She was born in Hanover, PA to the late Norman and Gladys Wentz. She had the sweetest personality and was an avid dog lover. She retired from C.M. Kemp in Glen Burnie and Rite Aid in Berlin, MD. The family would like to give a special thanks to her caregiver, Patty.

She is survived by her husband, James R. Walker; children, Ryndy (Diane), Bruce (Joan), Barb (Jack- deceased) and Patty; 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Hwy), on Thurs., January 23rd, from 4-7 PM. A graveside service will be held on Fri., 1 PM, at York Road Cemetery in Hanover, PA.

visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 22, 2020
