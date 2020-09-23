1/
Betty Jane Bareham
On September 19, 2020, Betty Jane Bareham (nee Provost Mulanax) beloved wife of the late Levi Elwood Bareham; devoted mother of Eileen Dickerson, the late Jimmy Baird and the late Donnie Baird; devoted step mother of Dorothy Ellen Simms and her late husband Harry; loving grandmother of Michele Peterson, Stacy Simms, Erin Pratt and Danny Dickerson; loving great grandmother of Harry Leroy Lambert, Heather Lambert, Odin Dickerson and Shelby Fortin; loving great great grandmother of Kara Lambert and Connor Lambert.

Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (beltway exit 26) on Friday, September 25th from 10 am to 12 noon at which time a Funeral Service will be held. Due to gathering size limits, there may be a wait to enter the building. Face masks are required. Interment Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery, Upperco.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
SEP
25
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
Funeral services provided by
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
or

