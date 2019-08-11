Home

Memorial Gathering
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Fallston United Methodist Church
1509 Fallston Rd.
Fallston, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Fallston United Methodist Church
1509 Fallston Rd.
Fallston, MD
View Map
On August 3, 2019 Betty-Jane Brendel (nee Kinzel), beloved wife of the late Philip Henry Brendel; devoted mother of Bette-Lynne Rheinhardt (Fred), and Deborah Lee Frampton (Pat); Also survived by 2 sisters 4 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends may gather at Fallston United Methodist Church 1509 Fallston Rd. Fallston, MD 21047 on Friday August 16 from 10 to 11 AM where the funeral service will begin at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Fallston United Methodist Church. Online tributes may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 11, 2019
