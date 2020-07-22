1/1
Betty Jane BUCKINGHAM
Betty Jane Buckingham (nee Jogereit), age 89, died peacefully on July 20, 2020, in Parkville, MD. She was the beloved wife of the late Russell Frost Buckingham who died in 2016. She was the devoted mother of Russell F. Buckingham, Jr. and wife Melissa, Laura Gise, Cindy Scasny and husband Jeffrey and Michael T. Buckingham and wife Valerie; loving sister of Ruby Shipley and Anna Marie Hall. She has 15 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020, at 2:30pm at Mt. View Cemetery, 2150 Marriottsville Road, Marriottsville, MD. Masks and social distancing will be required at the cemetery.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Mt. View Cemetery
July 23, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Michael Vanover
