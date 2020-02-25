|
Betty Jane Stephens, nee Widerman, 88, of Woodstock, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, Friday, February 21, 2020, at Brightview Assisted Living in Westminster. Born February 11, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Elbert T. and Carrie Marie Widerman, nee Rich. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward Charles Stephens, her husband of 63 years, who passed away on February 21, 2018 in Westminster; devoted father of Leigh Johnston and husband Bob, and Karen Shipley and husband John; loving grandmother of Holly Parker and husband Zach, Kristie Wenzinger and husband Matt, Greg Johnston, Megan Bloom and husband Steven, and Johnny Shipley; cherished great-grandmother of Ethan, Grant, Hudson, and Harper; and is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family and friends. She was predeceased by her siblings Margaret Schwartz, Helen Tasker, and Doris Dalfonzo.
The family will receive friends 2-4 ad 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at the MacNABB FUNERAL HOME, P.A., 301 Frederick Road (Beltway Exit 13 and Wade Avenue), Catonsville (21228) and 9 a.m., Thursday, February 27, 2020 until time of service at 10 a.m., Salem Lutheran Church, 905 Frederick Road, Catonsville (21228) with Rev. David Asendorf officiating. Interment in Lorraine Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered in Mrs. Stephen's name to the Historic Old Salem Lutheran Church, 905 Frederick Road, Catonsville, MD 21228. Condolences may be offered on our website.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 25, 2020