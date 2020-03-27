|
Betty Jenkins Fuller, age 95, of Jarrettsville, Maryland passed away on March 24, 2020 at Hart Heritage Estates in Street, Maryland. Born in Norrisville, Maryland, she was the daughter of Ralph and Cora (McElwain) Jenkins and wife of the late Charles Kurtz Fuller.
Betty is survived by her sons, Donald J. (Alice K.) Fuller and Charles W. (Katherine D.) Fuller of Jarrettsville, MD; grandsons, John H. (Mary) Fuller and Stephen B. Fuller; granddaughters, Jennifer S. Fuller and Sara F. (Mark) Thrasher; and great-grandchildren, Madelyn, Caitlyn & Boh Fuller, Cooper R., Gavin P. & Blythe F. Taylor, Brandon A. & Nadia S. Thrasher.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Barry K. Fuller, her longtime companion, William L. Nelson and her sister, Eleanor E. Jenkins.
Services and Interment will be private.
Contributions may be made to Centre Presbyterian Church, 83 New Park Road, New Park, PA 17352 or to a .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 27, 2020