McComas Life Celebration Center - Jarrettsville
1114 Baldwin Mill Road
Jarrettsville, MD 21084
410-692-6000
Betty Jenkins Fuller

Betty Jenkins Fuller
Betty Jenkins Fuller, age 95, of Jarrettsville, Maryland passed away on March 24, 2020 at Hart Heritage Estates in Street, Maryland. Born in Norrisville, Maryland, she was the daughter of Ralph and Cora (McElwain) Jenkins and wife of the late Charles Kurtz Fuller.

Betty is survived by her sons, Donald J. (Alice K.) Fuller and Charles W. (Katherine D.) Fuller of Jarrettsville, MD; grandsons, John H. (Mary) Fuller and Stephen B. Fuller; granddaughters, Jennifer S. Fuller and Sara F. (Mark) Thrasher; and great-grandchildren, Madelyn, Caitlyn & Boh Fuller, Cooper R., Gavin P. & Blythe F. Taylor, Brandon A. & Nadia S. Thrasher.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Barry K. Fuller, her longtime companion, William L. Nelson and her sister, Eleanor E. Jenkins.

Services and Interment will be private.

Contributions may be made to Centre Presbyterian Church, 83 New Park Road, New Park, PA 17352 or to a .

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 27, 2020
