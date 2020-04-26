|
Betty Jo Boccuti (nee Blackburn), 86, formerly of Parkville, MD, died April 22 at her residence in Brandon, FL, after a long illness. Born in North Wilkesboro, NC, Betty Jo moved with her family to Maryland, where she lived for most of her adult life. For more than 20 years, Betty Jo served as a social worker at Johns Hopkins Medicine, specializing in counseling those struggling to overcome substance abuse. She was an avid card player and she was a member of an Italian dance troupe in Maryland, traveling to Italy twice to perform with the group. Betty Jo was a loyal friend and confidante who will be dearly missed by many. She is survived by her son, David, and his wife, Patricia, of Arlington, MA; her sister, Louise, of Florida; her beloved nieces and nephews; and many fond friends. Those wishing to honor her memory are invited to donate to LifePath Hospice of Brandon, FL.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 26, 2020