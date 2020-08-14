Betty Jo Davis, 83 of Fallston, MD passed away on August 12, 2020 at her home in Fallston, MD, she was the daughter of the late Gaither C. Testerman and Bessie Oliver Testerman, and wife of the late James G. Davis.
Mrs. Davis is survived by her sons, David J. Davis, Michael S. Davis and Gary S. Davis; her daughter-in-law's, Becky Davis and Debra Davis; her six grandchildren, Danielle Morrison (Brian), Raymond Davis, Zachariah Davis (Sarah), Steven Davis (Jennifer), Joseph Davis (Krystle), Adam Davis, and great granddaughter, Emma Davis.
Betty Jo was born in Halifax, VA on January 2, 1937. She grew up in Bel Air, MD and attended Bel Air High School.
Over her lifetime Betty Jo was an IBM Key Punch Operator for Martin Marietta of Baltimore, MD and the owner/operator of James G. Davis Bus Inc., Fallston, MD in Harford County which she started in 1970 and celebrated 50 years of service this year. Betty Jo was well-known to the bus contractors as a very dedicated, hard worker and feisty to get the job done until the day she passed. Betty Jo enjoyed gardening and sewing and spending time with her grandchildren and her dogs Rusty and Jacobie. Betty Jo loved her community and often donated to the Fire and Police Departments, Cancer Society, Autism Awareness and the Veterans.
Family & friends will honor and celebrate Betty Jo's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 4-8 P.M. where a Funeral Service will be held on Monday at 10:00 A.M. Interment Highview Memorial Gardens. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
.