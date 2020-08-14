1/1
Betty Jo Davis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Jo Davis, 83 of Fallston, MD passed away on August 12, 2020 at her home in Fallston, MD, she was the daughter of the late Gaither C. Testerman and Bessie Oliver Testerman, and wife of the late James G. Davis.

Mrs. Davis is survived by her sons, David J. Davis, Michael S. Davis and Gary S. Davis; her daughter-in-law's, Becky Davis and Debra Davis; her six grandchildren, Danielle Morrison (Brian), Raymond Davis, Zachariah Davis (Sarah), Steven Davis (Jennifer), Joseph Davis (Krystle), Adam Davis, and great granddaughter, Emma Davis.

Betty Jo was born in Halifax, VA on January 2, 1937. She grew up in Bel Air, MD and attended Bel Air High School.

Over her lifetime Betty Jo was an IBM Key Punch Operator for Martin Marietta of Baltimore, MD and the owner/operator of James G. Davis Bus Inc., Fallston, MD in Harford County which she started in 1970 and celebrated 50 years of service this year. Betty Jo was well-known to the bus contractors as a very dedicated, hard worker and feisty to get the job done until the day she passed. Betty Jo enjoyed gardening and sewing and spending time with her grandchildren and her dogs Rusty and Jacobie. Betty Jo loved her community and often donated to the Fire and Police Departments, Cancer Society, Autism Awareness and the Veterans.

Family & friends will honor and celebrate Betty Jo's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 4-8 P.M. where a Funeral Service will be held on Monday at 10:00 A.M. Interment Highview Memorial Gardens. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Celebration of Life
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Evans Life Celebration Home-Bel Air
Send Flowers
AUG
17
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Evans Life Celebration Home-Bel Air
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD 21050
410-893-7575
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved