More Obituaries for Betty Schultz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty K. Schultz

Betty K. Schultz Notice
On 1/30/2020, Betty Regina (nee Keagle), beloved wife of the late M. Beach Schultz; devoted mother of Margaret (Peggy) Schultz Richey, Thomas Schultz, Ann Schultz, and the late Martin Beach Schultz Jr.; dear grandmother of Brian Schultz, Polly and Tyler Schultz, Shelly Schultz-Leibowitz, Lizzie Urie, and Katherine Beach Urie; dear great grandmother of Abigail and Brinley Schultz and Clara Leibowitz; dear sister of the late A. William and Marvin A. Keagle.

Services are being planned and notice will be given of date, and time. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Mercy Health Foundation, 301 Saint Paul Place, 15th floor, Baltimore, MD 21202, referencing Betty Keagle Schultz's name for Mercy's Nursing Education Fund or to Oak Crest c/o Philanthropy Department, 8800 Walther Blvd., Parkville, MD 21234 with check to Oak Crest Resident Care Fund.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 2 to Feb. 9, 2020
