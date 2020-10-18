On Saturday October 10, 2020, Betty Krebs, 94, of Seven Valleys, PA, passed away. She was the wife of the late Albert A. Krebs Sr. and the daughter of the late Maurice Brent and Isobel (Amorose) Brent. She was also preceded in death by her two brothers William & Howard Brent. Betty was very active in many organizations. She was a member of Daughters of the Nile, Ocean City She Shells, Bou Tem Sci Club (President), Jesterettes, Ladies Oriental Shrine and several other clubs. She was also a volunteer at Franklin Square Hospital for 25 years. Betty loved to travel and went all over the states and several countries in Europe. Most of all she loved their house in Ocean City MD. Betty is survived by her son Albert A, Krebs Jr. - wife Susan, her daughter Joyce Spine – husband Steven, her grandchildren Kim Krebs, Chip Krebs and Christopher Spine – wife Stacey. She is also survived by her pride and joy great-grandchildren Jordan Krebs, Ella Spine and Emily Spine. Betty also leaves to cherish her memory two sisters-in-law, several nieces, and a nephew.



A private family service will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store