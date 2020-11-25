1/1
Betty L. Elliott
Betty L. Elliott age 90, of Darlington, Maryland passed away on November 20, 2020 at her home. Born in Long Green, MD, she was the daughter of the late William and May (Ellis) Liddle and wife of the late Roy Glenn Elliott. She worked for many years as a cafeteria manager at Darlington Elementary School. She also was a member of Darlington United Methodist Church and a lifetime member of Darlington Volunteer Fire Company. Betty also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and going for rides.

Betty is survived by her daughter, Barbara Dailey of Darlington, MD; dear friend, Robert Kelly; Godson; Bryan Kelly; three grandchildren, Dwayne Murphy, Nicole Lubinski, and Lisa Dailey; great-grandchildren Kira, Deidre, Jason, Bennett, Darcy, Jonathan, Cory & Kylie.

In addition to her parents and husband she is preceded in death by her son William David Elliott, brother William E. Liddle and sister Bertha May Lewis.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Darlington Volunteer Fire Company, 2600 Castleton Road, P.O. Box 178, Darlington, MD, 21034

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.


Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 25, 2020.
