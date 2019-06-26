|
Betty L. Sheets, 68, of Havre de Grace, MD, passed away Saturday June 22, 2019 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center.
A lifelong resident of Havre de Grace, Betty was born on June 5, 1951, the daughter of the late Edgar and Norma Cregar. She was a homemaker.
Surviving to cherish her memory is her daughter Sandy Sexton and her husband the Rev. David L. Sexton, Jr. of Conowingo, 4 grandchildren, David L. Sexton, III, Devon R. Sexton, Lewis M. Alexander, III, and Victoria G. Sexton, 2 brothers, Raymond Donald Cregar and Daniel David Dubree and a sister Cheryl Ann Cregar. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Bobby G. Sheets, her daughter Susan L. Alexander, and her brother Ricky Cregar.
Services honoring her life will be held at 11:00 am on Friday June 28, 2019 at Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home, P.A., 333 South Parke St., Aberdeen, MD 21001 with a visitation Thursday evening June 27 from 6 – 8 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be in Bel Air Memorial Gardens. To send condolences visit www.tarringcargo.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 26, 2019