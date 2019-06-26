Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home Pa
333 S Parke Street
Aberdeen, MD 21001
410-272-4500
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home Pa
333 S Parke Street
Aberdeen, MD 21001
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home Pa
333 S Parke Street
Aberdeen, MD 21001
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Sheets
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty L. Sheets


1951 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Betty L. Sheets Notice
Betty L. Sheets, 68, of Havre de Grace, MD, passed away Saturday June 22, 2019 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center.

A lifelong resident of Havre de Grace, Betty was born on June 5, 1951, the daughter of the late Edgar and Norma Cregar. She was a homemaker.

Surviving to cherish her memory is her daughter Sandy Sexton and her husband the Rev. David L. Sexton, Jr. of Conowingo, 4 grandchildren, David L. Sexton, III, Devon R. Sexton, Lewis M. Alexander, III, and Victoria G. Sexton, 2 brothers, Raymond Donald Cregar and Daniel David Dubree and a sister Cheryl Ann Cregar. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Bobby G. Sheets, her daughter Susan L. Alexander, and her brother Ricky Cregar.

Services honoring her life will be held at 11:00 am on Friday June 28, 2019 at Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home, P.A., 333 South Parke St., Aberdeen, MD 21001 with a visitation Thursday evening June 27 from 6 – 8 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be in Bel Air Memorial Gardens. To send condolences visit www.tarringcargo.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now