Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Evans Life Celebration Home
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD
View Map
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Evans Life Celebration Home
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Evans Life Celebration Home
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Hodgson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Lee Hodgson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Lee Hodgson Notice
On October 20, 2019; Betty Lee Hodgson; beloved wife of the late William Howard Hodgson; devoted mother of Sondra (Ed) Starleper, Stephen (Sandie) Hodgson, Victoria (Joe) Onorato and preceded in death a son Randolph Hodgson; loving grandmother of Stacey (Jason) Scarff, Ryan (Kara) Hodgson, Patrick (Monica) Starleper, Matthew (Amber) Hodgson; great grandmother of Eli, Brady, Lila, Charlie, Alexa, Brock, Tucker, Garrett, Piper and Olivia; devoted aunt of Patricia (Vincent) DeFabio.

Family and friends will honor and celebrate Betty's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-8800 Harford Road-Parkville on Thursday, October 24 from 3-5 and 7-9 PM where a funeral service will be held 10 AM Friday. Interment Parkwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Betty's name may be made to . Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.