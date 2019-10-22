|
|
On October 20, 2019; Betty Lee Hodgson; beloved wife of the late William Howard Hodgson; devoted mother of Sondra (Ed) Starleper, Stephen (Sandie) Hodgson, Victoria (Joe) Onorato and preceded in death a son Randolph Hodgson; loving grandmother of Stacey (Jason) Scarff, Ryan (Kara) Hodgson, Patrick (Monica) Starleper, Matthew (Amber) Hodgson; great grandmother of Eli, Brady, Lila, Charlie, Alexa, Brock, Tucker, Garrett, Piper and Olivia; devoted aunt of Patricia (Vincent) DeFabio.
Family and friends will honor and celebrate Betty's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-8800 Harford Road-Parkville on Thursday, October 24 from 3-5 and 7-9 PM where a funeral service will be held 10 AM Friday. Interment Parkwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Betty's name may be made to . Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019