Unexpectedly on April 21, 2019 BETTY LEE KIRK (nee Carlton); beloved wife of the late Arnold "Eddie" Kirk; loving mother of Mary Beckenholdt, Eileen Mayle and her husband Keith, Joyce Wisniewski and her husband Brian, Becky Butt and her husband Don, Amy Turowski and her husband Jim and the late Wanda Huester; dear sister of Barbara Boone and the late Grace Warthen, Jane Jentzsch and Lorraine Boone; Also survived by a host of loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.The family will receive friends in the LEMMON FUNERAL HOME OF DULANEY VALLEY INC., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road) Timonium, MD 21093 on Thursday, 2-4 & 7-9pm. A Celebration of Betty's life will be held in the funeral home on Friday, April 26 at 11am. Interment Meadowridge Memorial Park. Donations may be made in Betty's memory to the , please visit . A guest book is available at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 24, 2019