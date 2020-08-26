Betty Lee Meekins (nee Diacont), age 89, formerly of Windsor Mill, MD, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020.Beloved wife of the late Robert Leroy "Lee" Meekins. Surviving are sons Duane Scott Meekins & wife Donna Gail Meekins, Robert Leslie Meekins & partner Jerry Kirchner. Also survived by grandchildren, Patrick Ryan Meekins, Caitlin Elizabeth Thompson & husband Justin, and Brian Keith Meekins. She is also survived by her youngest brother, Richard Diacont & his wife Marianne.
A viewing will be held at Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, PA.,1212 West Old Liberty Road, Sykesville, MD 21784, on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 10:30 AM-11:30 AM. MASKS MUST BE WORN & SOCIAL DISTANCING OBSERVED.Funeral Service & Interment will be held at Lake View Memorial Park, Sykesville, MD on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 12:30 PM. MASKS MUST BE WORN & SOCIAL DISTANCING OBSERVED.Arrangements made by: Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, PA online condolences to www.burrier-queen.com
.