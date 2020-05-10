Betty Lee Thomas
Betty Lee Thomas (nee Bell), 87, of Baltimore, on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Mother of Marcia Adams (Charles). Grandmother of Kelly Bellgrau (Michael). Wife of the late Carroll Thomas, Jr. Sales clerk at McCrory Dept. Stores for more than 40 years. Services are private. Memorials to the charity of one's choice. Full obituary and expressions of condolences to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 10, 2020.
