|
|
On January 17, 2020, Betty B. Levine (nee Broad) passed away at Edenwald Retirement Community. The long time Towson resident was 101 years old. She is survived by her sons James R. Levine and Richard E. Levine (Lori Balter), and grandchildren Adam S. Levine (Jackie), Jamie Balter Levine, Hannah N. Levine and Madison B. Levine. Born and raised in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, Betty received her bachelor's and master's degrees in education from what is now Towson University. She taught in the Baltimore County school system for decades, followed by a career in retail at Stebbins-Anderson in Towson. In lieu of a funeral, a memorial service will be held at Edenwald, 800 Southerly Road, Towson, Maryland 21286 on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 1 pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 23, 2020