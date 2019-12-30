Home

Stallings Funeral Home Pa
3111 Mountain Road
Pasadena, MD 21122
410-360-1770
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Homberg, Betty-Lou (nee: Walker) On Friday, December 27, 2019 Betty-Lou Homberg beloved wife of Frank Homberg, Jr., devoted mother of William Homberg, cherished sister of Beverly Ann Oden. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call on Monday from 3:00 to 5:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 PM at the Stallings Funeral Home, P.A. where funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 10:00 AM. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Park. For online condolences please visit www.stallingsfh.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 30, 2019
