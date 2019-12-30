|
Homberg, Betty-Lou (nee: Walker) On Friday, December 27, 2019 Betty-Lou Homberg beloved wife of Frank Homberg, Jr., devoted mother of William Homberg, cherished sister of Beverly Ann Oden. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call on Monday from 3:00 to 5:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 PM at the Stallings Funeral Home, P.A. where funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 10:00 AM. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Park. For online condolences please visit www.stallingsfh.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 30, 2019