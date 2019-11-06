|
Betty Lou Taylor, age 84, of Edgewood, MD passed away on November 2, 2019 at her home surrounded by family. Born in Chester, PA, she was the daughter of Todd and Margaret (Walker) Parsons. She enjoyed cooking, was an avid boater, and a member of Otter Point Boat Club. Betty had been employed at Aberdeen Proving Ground and performed 40 years of service before retiring. She had also been on the board of directors at The Harford Center where she handled finances.
Betty is survived by her husband, Rayford D. Taylor, and daughter, Donna M. Taylor, of Edgewood; sisters, Peggy Gaval of Glen Mills, PA and Joan Marvel of Boothwyn, PA; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home in Abingdon, MD on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 10 am to 12 noon, at which time the service will begin.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Harford Center, 4 North Earlton Road, Havre de Grace, MD 21078.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 6, 2019