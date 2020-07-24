Betty Lou Tucker, age 82, passed away peacefully on July 15, 2020 at her home in Naples, Florida after a courageous battle with cancer.She was born on September 24, 1937 on Lowe Manor Farm in New Park, Pennsylvania. After graduating from Kennard-Dale High School, she went on to pursue an AA degree in Dental Hygiene from Baltimore Community College. Betty Lou and her late husband, Bob Tucker, owned Tucker Equipment Company a Case Dealership in Aberdeen, Maryland before retiring to Naples in 1996.Betty Lou is survived by her daughters, Tracey Tucker and Jo Elaine Tucker, her sister Carol Morris, her brother Ross Hughes Lowe Jr., and her partner Karl Wiedamann.Betty Lou was a devout Christian, wife, sister, and amazing mother who loved spending time with her family and friends. She developed a lifelong passion for running and cycling in her hometown of Havre de Grace, Maryland through her involvement with the RASAC Running Club, which spanned two decades. After moving to Naples Betty Lou ran regularly with Gulf Coast Runners where she met and forged many friendships. She participated in many local running events, cycling vacations, and triathlons throughout the years in Maryland, Florida, and abroad.In addition to her personal commitments to health and fitness, Betty Lou was a member of the Medical Diplomats Society at NCH Health Care System Foundation and a benefactor to the Neighborhood Health Clinic where she contributed on an annual basis. She encouraged others to support patient care through her membership and involvement with the NCH Banyan Society.Betty Lou loved to travel, appreciated classical music and the arts at the Philharmonic in Naples and the BSO at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall in Baltimore, Maryland. She also thoroughly enjoyed country music, had three pairs of cowboy boots, and enjoyed going to Stan's Idle Hour in Goodland on Sundays.Her bright, bold, and beautiful personality radiated her zest for life. Betty Lou's smile would captivate any room or party, always encouraging others to join her in celebration. She continues to be an inspiration to many people in the community through her grace, strength, generosity, kindness, and passion for life.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in the places she loved the most Havre de Grace, Maryland and Naples, Florida. Dates to be announced. In lieu of flowers you may donate to the V-Foundation at