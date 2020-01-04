Home

Loudon Park Funeral Home
3620 Wilkens Ave
Baltimore, MD 21229
(410) 644-1900
Memorial service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Chapel of the Angels at Charlestown Retirement Community
Betty Louise Holman


1928 - 2020
Betty Louise Holman Notice
On December 22, 2019, Betty Louise Holman (nee Roberts) passed away in Baltimore, Maryland. Born in Pretty Prairie, Kansas in 1928, Betty was the only child of Pearl and Hazel. She met her husband, Jim Holman, while they both attended Kansas State University. They moved to Baltimore, where they lived for 57 happy years until Jim's death.

She is survived by her children - Jerry and Debbie, and grandchildren - Brian, Mark and James.

A memorial service will be held at the Chapel of the Angels at Charlestown Retirement Community, on Monday, January 6th at 11am.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 4, 2020
