|
|
Betty Mae Leone, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on September 16, 2019. She was 86.
Mrs. Leone was born in West Virginia. She was the loving mother of Frank Anthony Leone and his wife Lauren, Victoria Lynn Hyde and her husband Anthony Joseph, III, and Susan Eppig. She was the grandmother of Sara Lynn Smith, Anthony Justin Hyde, IV, Rachel "Ray-Ray" Marie Hyde, Justin Joseph Hyde, and great-grandmother of Emily Marie Smith, Abigail Mae Smith. She was predeceased by her husband Harold Leone, her mother, Willie Mae Thomason, and her siblings Mary Chasen, Carl Thomason, and Ida Mae Schwantes.
Mrs. Leone was a sports enthusiast. She enjoyed animals and crossword puzzles. She loved spending time with and taking care of her family.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 6-9 PM, at Zellman Funeral Home, P.A., 123 S. Washington St., Havre de Grace, MD. A Mass of Resurrection will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019, at 10:00 AM, at St. John's the Evangelist at Long Green Valley, 13305 Long Green Pike, Hydes, MD 21082.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Maryland Ornithological Society, 11925 Oden Ct., Rockville, MD, 20852.
Online condolences may be made at www.zelllmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 18, 2019