Malashuk, Betty May, On March 6th, 2019, born Betty May Lippy 12/12/25 of the late Ellis Malashuk devoted mother of Gay Gross and Michael Bruggeman, loving sister of Beverly Harding, she is survived by 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church located at 120 Allegheny Avenue in Towson, Maryland on Saturday, March 30th, 2019 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Gilchrist at www.gilchristcares.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 17, 2019
