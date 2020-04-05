Home

Betty Marie Weber
On April 3, 2020, Betty Marie Weber passed away surrounded by her family, beloved wife of Leonard F. Weber, Sr.; devoted mother of Leonard F. Weber, Jr. and his wife Tina, Lynn Weber-Zablocki and her husband Stefan, and Lisa Frances; cherished sister of Howard Willinghan, dear sister-in-law of Raymond C. Weber and his wife Norma Jean, Joanne Sposasto and her husband John, and the late Harry Weber; loving uncle of Frank, Joseph, Patricia, Jennifer, Laura and Jessie; and great-uncle of Thomas, Grace, and Quinn Victoria. Betty is preceded in death by her parents Howard Willinghan and Marie Andrews.

Services are private. Please consider making a donation in Betty's name to the Felician Sisters Convent, 260 S Main St, Lodi, NJ 07644. Arrangements by Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 5, 2020
