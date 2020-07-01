Betty MCKINNEY

March 16th, 1933 - April 29th, 2020
Age 87. Beloved wife of the late Harrison. Dear mother of Vanessa, Niles and Melissa. Three grandchildren. Sister of the late Richard Woodley and Niles Woodley. Former resident of Takoma Park, Maryland.
Age 87. Beloved wife of the late Harrison. Dear mother of Vanessa, Niles and Melissa. Three grandchildren. Sister of the late Richard Woodley and Niles Woodley. Former resident of Takoma Park, Maryland.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 1, 2020.