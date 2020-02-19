|
|
Betty K. McLaughlin, age 88 years formerly of Delta, PA died at SpiriTrust Lutheran Home in Shrewsbury, PA at 9:39 pm on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. She was the wife of Robert H. McLaughlin who died on May 29, 1989. Mrs. McLaughlin was born on December 1, 1931, the youngest of ten children born to the late Luther Melvin Kefauver, Sr. and Etta (Easterday) Kefauver. She was a 1949 graduate of the former Stewartstown High School and graduated from Union Memorial School of Nursing in 1952. Betty was a former member of the Stewartstown Presbyterian Church early in her life. For over 65 years, she has been a member of the Slateville Presbyterian Church, Delta where she served in many capacities including, elder, deacon, circle leader, choir member and president of the Women's Association. Betty was known for her love of flowers and faithfully decorated the sanctuary during the holiday season.
She was a devoted mother of eight children who survive her: Rhonda E. McLaughlin of Whiteford, MD; Marilyn M. Dailing (Tom) of Forest Hill, MD; David E. McLaughlin of Elkton, MD; Carol M. Urey (John) of Brogue, PA' Nancy H. McLaughlin of Delta, PA; Donna I. Wilson (Tim) of Fawn Grove, PA; Richard O. McLaughlin (Heather) of Upton, WY; Amy M. Henning (Stephen) of Delta, PA. She is also survived by: Twelve grandchildren – Andrew, Marleigh, Christopher, Laura, Joseph, Nicholas, Jeremy, Bradley, Nathan, Nick, Grace and Caroline. Thirteen great grandchildren – Emma, Isabelle, Madelyn, Linden, Michael, Carson, Delainey, Gatlin, Hagan, Allie, Piper, Madeline and Jacqueline. Her nine siblings preceded her in death: Melvin Kefauver, Marcelene Adams, Robert Kefauver, Charles Kefauver, Margaret Vaught, Eleanor Kunkle, Walter Kefauver, Myrtle Johnson and Luther Kefauver, Jr.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, February 18th in her church. Her pastor, Reverend Kenneth Osborne officiated with interment in the adjoining cemetery. Her family would appreciate memorial contributions to the Slateville Church Building Fund, PO Box 657, Delta, PA 17314 would be appreciated. To leave condolences, please visit www.harkinsfuneralhome.com or call 800-550-5915
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 19, 2020