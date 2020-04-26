|
Betty Menzel Schmidt of Towson, MD passed away while surrounded by her family on April 24, 2020 at the age of 84 after a battle with cancer and dementia. Daughter to Oscar and Elsie Menzel, she grew up in Baltimore, and graduated from Eastern High School. In 1956, she married James Kenneth Schmidt, Sr., who predeceased her in 1982. She is survived by her two sons, James Kenneth Schmidt, Jr. (Margot) of Lutherville, James Stephen Schmidt (Kimberly) of Damascus, MD, and long-time devoted companion and friend, Mark Goldfarb of Savage, MD.
She is remembered for her love of pets and wildlife, BBQ, police scanners, CB radios, shooting hoops with her sons in the driveway when they were kids, and friendship with her close friend since high school, Joan Weller. She will be lovingly remembered as a devoted wife and mother.
Funeral services will be private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be made to World Wildlife Fund, Defenders of Animal Rights, or a .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 26, 2020