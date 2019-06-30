Home

Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc.
9705 Belair Road
Baltimore, MD 21236
(410) 256-3600
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Oak Crest Chapel
8820 Walther Blvd.
Parkville, MD
Service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Oak Crest Chapel
8820 Walther Blvd.
Parkville, MD
1930 - 2019
Betty Miller Notice
Betty F. Miller, Born Aug. 2, 1930, beloved wife of William L. Miller and mother of three children: Mark R. Miller, Janet E. Ward and Jane M. Smith, and their spouses, passed on June 27, 2019. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and her brother Robert Fowler. She is predeceased by her parents Henry and Leota Fowler and her brother Gilbert Fowler.

She had a tremendous love for God and family and was a guiding light to those who knew her. Betty was an accomplished seamstress, baker and Avon representative for over 40 years while being a devoted wife and mother. She loved the ocean, traveling and spending time with her family and friends.

The service will be held for our dearly beloved at the Oak Crest Chapel (8820 Walther Blvd. Parkville, MD 21234) on Monday, July 1, 2019 from 1030 - 11:30 am. Visitation with family is from 9:30-10:30 am. Online condolences may be left at: www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 30, 2019
