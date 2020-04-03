|
Betty L Morris (nee Hager) passed away on March 30, 2020 . She was born in Proctorville, Ohio on April 30th, 1930. She lived in Ohio and West Virginia and then Betty later moved to Baltimore to raise her family. She was the beloved wife of the late Frank K Hager, and she was preceded in death by her sons David Morris and Darrel Hager and two sisters Mabel Borowick and Noreen Wellman. She was also preceded in death by her long-time companion Roy Reich. She is survived by her loving daughters Linda N Moscato of Fallston, Md and Tammy Hager Emerson of Jacksonville, Florida and nephew Leon Borowick of Delaware.
She is also survived by two sons-in-law, Thomas Moscato of Fallston, Maryland and Reed Emerson of Jacksonville Florida and Sister in law Stella Black of Maryland. She is survived by six grandchildren, Maria Moscato, Linda Gessner (husband Steve), Thomas Moscato (wife Lin), Matthew Emerson, Nicole Emerson and Ashley Griffey and three great grandchildren, Alexis, Ella, Nathan.
She was two weeks shy of her 90th birthday and was looking forward to a big celebration. Betty will be remembered for her smile, beauty and was an avid Elvis Presley fan. She saw Elvis Presley impersonators in Maryland and Florida every chance she got. She loved traveling to Jacksonville Florida to see her daughter and family and to attend many parties and events over the years. People often described our mother as being so sweet and kind and who loved her daughters so very much. Despite the many hardships she endured in her lifetime she remained positive and never lost her faith. She always praised Jesus.
Private Interment at Holy Hills Cemetery Middle River. Due to the unprecedented global events, a celebration of life will be held in Maryland and in Jacksonville, Fl at a later date. Send donations to your local charity.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 3, 2020